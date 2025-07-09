Our favorite macabre teen with the Kubrick stare is back for more morbid hijinks and deadpan quips in the final trailer for Season 2 of Wednesday.

Premiered online this morning (on Wednesday, see what they did there?), the trailer for Season 2 of Netflix’s smash hit supernatural teen drama welcomes back Jenna Ortega in the titular role, as well as her goth baddie mom Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and lovesick dad Gomez Addams (Luis Guzman), as Wednesday returns for another semester at the seemingly cursed Nevermore Academy.

It’s like “returning to the scene of a crime,” Wednesday says as she’s dropped off at school, where her heroism at the end of Season 1 have made the typically solitary teen a reluctant celebrity among her starstruck peers.

This season revolves around Wednesday trying to save her best friend Enid from a grisly fate after a series of psychic visions (and spooky black tears) convince Wednesday her cheerful werewolf roommate is doomed to die.

Newcomers revealed in the trailer include Steve Buscemi as the academy’s upbeat new school principal and Joanna Lumley as Wednesday's glamorous Grandmama.

Watch the Wednesday Season 2 trailer below:

Executive produced by Tim Burton, Season 1 sees outcast teen Wednesday Addams arrive at Nevermore Academy to learn to master her psychic abilities.

While investigating a series of monster attacks around town and navigating run-ins with a mysterious student with a dark secret, however, Wednesday slowly uncovers a centuries-old conspiracy linking Nevermore’s founder to her mother’s past.

Season 2 Part I hits streaming on Aug. 6, with Part II out Sept. 3 — both Wednesdays, if you couldn’t guess.

