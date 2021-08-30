In the midst of the 1998 NBA Playoffs, Chicago Bulls forward Dennis Rodman declared he needed to leave the team and take a two-day trip to Las Vegas. For some reason, Bulls coach Phil Jackson agreed to let him. And off he went.

It sounds like something out of a movie. And now it will be. Lionsgate announced they’ve acquired a fictional film about Rodman and that infamous trip, titled 48 Hours in Vegas. The movie will be produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Here’s more from the official press release:

Inspired by two whirlwind mythic days in Sin City, Lionsgate’s 48 Hours in Vegas will take audiences on Rodman’s madcap adventure with his skittish assistant GM and will detail a budding friendship that neither one of them ever thought was possible but will end up solving both of their problems. The film will be produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Aditya Sood for Lord Miller. Ari Lubet, Will Allegra, and Dennis Rodman will executive produce. The screenplay will be written by Jordan VanDina.

Finding someone to play Dennis Rodman could be tricky, but with the right casting, this sounds like an outstanding idea for a movie. If you saw the incredible Michael Jordan documentary series The Last Dance, you saw some of this chronicled from Jordan’s perspective.

Now we get to see Rodman’s perspective. And Lord and Miller’s body of work suggests they and their team are a good fit for this sort of debauched lunacy.

90s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today These movies include some of the biggest of the decade — a few even won Academy Awards. But all of them would have trouble getting made today.