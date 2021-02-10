‘Clone High’ Returns With Two New Seasons on HBO Max

No show is ever truly dead in the streaming era; media companies are always hungry for content with loyal audiences these days. That’s doubly true when the show is about clones. If a clone dies, you just make more clones! In other words: Clone High is finally back.

The news was announced in a press release from HBO Max, which is making two new seasons of the series, which originally aired on MTV for just 13 episodes in the early 2000s. The animated series was set in a high school populated by teen clones of famous historical figures including Abraham Lincoln (voiced by Will Forte), Gandhi (Michael McDonald), and Joan of Arc (Nicole Sullivan). Clone High served as writer/director Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s breakthrough in Hollywood, before they went on to make movies like Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and 21 Jump Street. They co-created the series with Scrubs‘ Bill Lawrence.

Lord and Miller have made no secret of their desire to bring back Clone High. Rights issues held up a reunion for a long time. Finally, it happened. All three creators are back as executive producers of the new Clone High, which has Erica Rivinola, who wrote on the original series, as showrunner. The press release from HBO Max describes this Clone High as a “modern refresh” of the concept.

HBO Max also announced two more new series today, including Velma which, yes, features that Velma from Scooby-Doo. It’s described as “an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang.” Mindy Kaling will voice the title character. The third show is called Fired On Mars, which features the voice of Pete Davidson and is “an existential workplace comedy set on the Martian campus of a modern tech company.” The service also renewed their animated series Close Enough for two more seasons.