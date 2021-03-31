I always knew Furby was pure evil.

My darks suspicions are finally confirmed by The Mitchells vs. the Machines trailer, in which a robot apocalypse begins and the only people who can save us all are a dysfunctional family of misfits. Everything with a computer chip sets out to destroy humanity ... up to an including those “lovable” and “adorable” Furby dolls. (Really, they were always evil, if you ask me, They’re just finally showing their true colors now.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines, the new animated film from producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, was originally produced by Sony but it was acquired by Netflix during the pandemic, and is now ready to premiere on streaming in a little over a month. Here’s the film’s full trailer:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie comes The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet…saving the world from the robot apocalypse. No big deal, right? It all starts when creative outsider Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams and is eager to leave home and find “her people,” when her nature-loving dad insists on having the whole family drive her to school and bond during one last totally-not-awkward-or-forced road trip. But just when the trip can’t get any worse, the family suddenly finds itself in the middle of the robot uprising! Everything from smart phones, to roombas, to evil Furbys are employed to capture every human on the planet. Now it’s up to the Mitchells, including upbeat mom Linda, quirky little brother Aaron, their squishy pug, Monchi, and two friendly, but simple-minded robots to save humanity.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines premieres on Netflix on April 30.

