Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Watch Movies Anymore

Denzel Washington doesn’t watch movies anymore. In fact, he’s “tired of movies” altogether.

During an interview for GQ magazine alongside his Highest 2 Lowest director Spike Lee and co-star A$AP Rocky, the Oscar-winning star revealed he’s been in so many movies throughout his career as an actor that he doesn’t really enjoy watching films anymore.

“I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t,” Washington admitted, sharing that he doesn’t go to the movie theater anymore either.

“I’m just being honest with you! I don’t watch movies! I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies ... I’m tired of movies,” he said.

When asked how many movies he’s been in, Washington joked, “Too many,” adding, “I think 50.”

The actor made his on-screen debut in the 1981 comedy-drama film Carbon Copy alongside late Hollywood veteran George Segal Jr.

He appeared in six other films in the 1980s before hitting his stride with a string of now-classics in the 1990s, including Malcolm X, The Pelican Brief, and Philadelphia. He continued his dominance at the box office in the 2000s, starring in films such as Remember the Titans, Training Day, and The Manchurian Candidate.

Throughout his career he’s received nine Academy Award nominations, including two Oscar wins: Best Supporting Actor for Civil War drama Glory in 1990, and Best Actor for crime thriller Training Day in 2002.

Washington’s most recent film, Highest 2 Lowest, marks his and director Spike Lee’s fifth collaboration following 1990’s Mo’ Better Blues, 1992’s Malcolm X, 1998’s He Got Game, and 2006’s Inside Man.

Highest 2 Lowest is playing in select theaters now. The film will be available to stream at home on Apple TV+ beginning September 5.

