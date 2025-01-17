25 ’90s Movies That Should Have Been Bigger

If you grew up in the 1990s, it feels very weird to call ’90s movies “classics.” How could something you watched 400 times on TBS on Saturday afternoon when you were 12 years old be a classic?

But the reality is that the ’90s are 30 years ago now. And The Fugitive is a classic, darn it. (And not just a basic cable classic or a Dad movie classic. A classic classic, full stop. That movie rules.)

Consensus choices for ’90s classics include Jurassic Park, The Matrix, Clueless, Goodfellas, The Truman Show, Pulp Fiction, Fargo, and Troll 2. (Wait, am I the only one who thinks Troll 2 is a classic? Oh, just go with it.) But only a fraction of the films released in the ’90s manage to transcend their era and become timeless (like Troll 2).

That’s what this list is all about. It contains 25 movies that are not ’90s classics — at least not as defined by most movie lovers. These are films that never became blockbusters in their day, and never quite accumulated a major cult audience after the fact. They live now in a sort of limbo; they exist, and you can find them on streaming or home video — but only if you know to look for them.

That’s the purpose of this list. Here are 25 movies from the ’90s that should have been bigger then — and should be better remembered now.

