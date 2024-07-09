‘Gladiator 2’ Trailer: 24 Years Later, ‘Gladiator’ Got a Sequel

Ridley Scott has spent the last decade or so returning to many of his biggest successes. He directed two Alien prequels. He produced a Blade Runner sequel. And now he’s made Gladiator II, 24 years after the original film became a massive hit and an Oscar winner for Best Picture.

No Russell Crowe or Joaquin Phoenix this time; the stars in this sequel are Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington, plus Joseph Quinn and Connie Nielsen, reprising her role from the original film. Some time after the events of the original Gladiator Mescal’s warrior becomes the central figure in a new power play for control of the Roman Empire.

Based on the trailer, it does look stylistically at least like a continuation of what Scott was doing in Gladiator. Based on the trailer, it might also be pretty good! See what you think...

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II is scheduled to open in theaters on November 22. And for his next long-awaited sequel, I hope Ridley Scott directs The Duellists II next.

