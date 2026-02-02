It’s been 20 years since The Devil Wears Prada first hit movie theaters and solidified itself as an aughties classic with its sharp script, iconic performances, and unforgettable costumes. Now, it’s almost time to strut back into the Runway office for a high-fashion follow-up two decades in the making.

The official trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 dropped online Sunday (February 1), giving fans a sneak peek into the world of Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), and the OG Runway gang in the 2020s.

The trailer sees Andy return to Runway to work alongside Miranda and Nigel (Stanley Tucci), even though the infamously icy editor-in-chief appears to barely remember her former star assistant. With Madonna’s “Vogue” pumping in the background, the trailer doesn’t reveal too much, but glimpses of the opulent Met Gala, Andy breezily returning to New York City, and fan-favorite character reunions punctuated by snappy quips prove promising amid a theatrical landscape littered with tired sequels, reboots, revivals, etc.

All this is to say: This longtime fan’s hopes are optimistically high. Watch the trailer below:

Released in 2006 and based on the 2003 novel of the same name, The Devil Wears Prada follows a recent college graduate who enters the cutthroat world of high-fashion when she takes an entry-level job working as an assistant for a high-powered, demanding magazine editor.

While the newly released trailer doesn’t spill much about the sequel’s story, we do know some details about the plot already.

What Is The Devil Wears Prada 2 About?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Devil Wears Prada 2 sees Miranda facing new challenges at Runway amid a difficult, declining print media landscape in 2026. After spending years traveling the world, Andy, now a global reporter, returns to the magazine to help Miranda and Nigel as the glossy fashion tome’s new features editor, a role which sees her forced to form an alliance with her former colleague Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who is now a high-powered luxury brand exec in charge of major advertising dollars.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 1.

