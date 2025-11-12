Almost 20 years after The Devil Wears Prada, there’s now a Devil Wears Prada 2.

The sequel reunites much of the film’s original cast, including stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. The director and writer of the original movie, David Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna, are both back as well.

The author of The Devil Wears Prada novel, Lauren Weisberger, wrote a sequel book in 2013 titled Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns. I haven’t read it, so I can’t tell you what it entailed, or how faithful this long-awaited sequel is to her book. I can tell you there was a third book, When Life Gives You Lululemons, so if this sequel is a hit, it will likely not be the last movie in the franchise.

The first teaser for the film below:

A film where people are still employed in the magazine industry in 2025? Talk about a fantasy film...

There’s a poster for the film as well, playing off the famous one-sheet from the first Devil Wears Prada.

Here is the official synopsis for The Devil Wears Prada 2:

Almost twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation. The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 1.