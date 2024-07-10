‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Is Getting a Sequel

The Devil Wears Prada may wear Prada additionally, for a second time, again.

(Obviously the title will need some work.)

According to Entertainment Weekly, Disney is developing a sequel to the hit 2006 film, based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger. They report “all major stars from the first film — including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, plus director David Frankel and producer Wendy Finerman — are in talks to return for a sequel currently in development at Disney. A source close to the production tells EW that original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is also working on the sequel's screenplay.”

The novel and film are about a monstrous editor (Streep) at an influential fashion magazine, and her relationship with her new assistant (Hathaway). The Streep character was clearly inspired by Anna Wintour, the longtime editor of Vogue. (Weisberger was a former assistant of Wintour’s before she wrote the original novel.)

Weisberger wrote her own sequel, a book titled Revenge Wears Prada, in 2013; around that time when Hathaway and Streep had been asked whether they were interested in adapting it as a movie sequel they both said they were not interested. Ten years later, it seems like that has changed.

Ten years later, there is also a musical version of The Devil Wears Prada making its way around the world as well. Thate project was announced in 2017 with music by Elton John, and in 2022 the show was staged for the first time in Chicago. The musical just made its debut in previews in London with Vanessa Williams in the Streep role.

