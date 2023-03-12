‘Only Murders in the Building’ Returns With First Season 3 Teaser

New season, new murders, and two huge new stars.

The hit comic mystery series Only Murders in the Building returns to Hulu later this year with its third season. And this time, in addition to original stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, you’ll also get two big name guests joining the cast: Paul Rudd (who appeared on the Only Murders Season 2 finale, where we learned his death will be the one driving this upcoming season) and Meryl Streep.

Rudd plays the leading man in a Broadway play directed by Martin Short’s character; the end of Season 2 showed him dying on stage during the opening night performance. So at least some of this upcoming season will be a flashback that sets up the details of his murder ... and where Meryl Streep fits in to all of this, of course.

Watch the first look teaser below:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. “Only Murders In The Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Only Murders in the Building is coming soon to Hulu.

