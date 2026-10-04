‘Digger’ Is One of the Biggest Flops of Tom Cruise’s Career
Tom Cruise has dug himself quite a financial hole.
His new comedy Digger has flopped in a way that few Tom Cruise movies have ever flopped before. It’s estimated to have earned $8 million in its opening weekend. Prior to release, Warner Bros. had reportedly projected the film would earn in the $12-15 million range over its opening weekend. Those estimates would have already been bad for a big-budget movie — and Digger’s final tally is closer to half of the high-end of that range.
The last time Cruise had a movie open that weakly was 2007’s Lions for Lambs, which grossed $6.7 million in its first few days of release. But that was a relatively small-scale drama about politics and the war in Afghanistan. (Wikipedia claims its budget was $35 million.) Digger cost $125 million according to The Hollywood Reporter. Even if Digger had exceeded Warners’ expectations, it would have been unlikely to turn a profit — especially since it’s a broad, audience antagonizing satire about climate change and corruption, with Cruise playing a cocky oil barron whose reckless drilling causes an environmental calamity the alternately attempts to fix and deflect blame for onto others.
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The top film of the weekend was Verity, based on the novel by Colleen Hoover (It Ends With Us). It grossed $32.7 million in the U.S. — roughly four times what Digger earned — against a reported budget of $40 million.
Meanwhile Avengers: Endgame sold enough tickets in its new Encore cut to nudge it past Avatar and once again make it the top-grossing film in the history of movies. (It passed Avatar once before, but 20th Century Studios put James Cameron’s sci-fi film back in theaters in the run-up to Avatar: The Way of Water, and it grossed enough in re-release to reclaim the #1 all-time post.)
As for Tom Cruise, well, it sure makes a lot of sense why he announced Days of Thunder 2 before Digger opened in theaters, huh? He’s already got his next project lined up. And there’s no way it doesn’t gross more than this one.
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Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky