Tom Cruise has been a star for more than 40 years. And in that time, there have been few more instantly recognizable faces in movies than his. He’s Maverick. He’s Ethan Hunt. He’s Jim Eyeswideshut. (That’s who he played in that one, right?) He’s not exactly the type of actor who disappears into his characters. He’s Tom freaking Cruise.

But over the years, Cruise has also tried to transform his unmistakable persona to suit certain roles. An ancient vampire and a hair-metal legend can’t both look like Jim Eyeswideshut; that just won’t do. So let’s a take a tour through some of Cruise’s most dramatic onscreen metamorphoses.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Just three years after he became a megastar in Top Gun, Cruise boldly played against his budding type as an hotshot action hero in the biopic Born on the Fourth of July, based on the memoir of the same name by Vietnam War veteran Ron Kovic. After Kovic was wounded in combat, he became an anti-war activist; to play him, Cruise embraced the real Kovic’s look, donning thinning hair and a bushy mustache. The transformation earned him some of the best reviews of his career and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. (Cruise ultimately lost the Oscar that year to Daniel Day-Lewis in My Left Foot.)

Interview WIth the Vampire (1994)

It’s pretty wild to consider that Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have been A-listers for decades, and the only time their paths crossed on the big screen was in Scenes From a Vampire Marriage. With long, blonde locks and an astonishing array of frilly shirts, Cruise’s vampire Lestat bites his way through American history, guzzling gallons of blood as the centerpiece of Neil Jordan’s extravagant horror drama.

READ MORE: ScreenCrush’s Full Review of Digger, Starring Tom Cruise

Vanilla Sky (2001)

For a good amount of the twisty Vanilla Sky, Cruise looks exactly how you think of him in your mind’s eye: The chiseled features, the perfect hair. Ah, but there are some surprises in store for viewers of this Cameron Crowe thriller, including a car accident that for a time scars Cruise’s face beyond repair. In other scenes, Cruise wears an eerie and featureless prosthetic mask. (I think he calls the mask “Vanilla Sky.” Frankly, I’m still fuzzy about why that’s the film’s title.)

Collateral (2004)

Admittedly, Collateral is the least “extreme” of the transformations on this list. But when else have you seen the eternally boyish Cruise — who’s currently doing the Digger press tour with a full head of thick dark hair — as a silver fox? The striking shift from his usual onscreen persona suited Michael Mann’s dark crime thriller, with Cruise potraying one of the rare villains in his career, the ruthless assassin Vincent.

Tropic Thunder (2008)

When Ben Stiller first approached Tom Cruise about being in Tropic Thunder, he wanted him for the role of dunderheaded action hero Tugg Speedman. Cruise wasn’t interested, but he suggested that Stiller add a character that wasn’t in that early draft — a monstrous Hollywood executive who could antagonize the other characters. Stiller loved the idea, and then asked Cruise to play the part of the odious exec, Les Grossman. Cruise agreed on two conditions: He needed to be given big prosthetic hands and a fake belly, and he had to be allowed to dance on camera. After a makeup test, Stiller agreed to both conditions.

Rock of Ages (2012)

Movie stars and rock stars are very different breeds. To play legendary hair metal frontman Stacee Jaxx in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Rock of Ages, Cruise reinvented his look yet again, donning ’80s-tastic hair, dark eyeliner, enough ink to keep a tattoo shop in business for a year, and a wardrobe full of bandanas, bracelets, and leather pants. The film was not a hit, but Cruise got surprisingly good reviews for the way he saw a million faces and rocked them all.

Digger (2026)

Cruise’s first non-action movie in many years gives him gray hair, a combover, jowls, and a big belly — not to mention a cartoonish Southern accent — as Digger Rockwell, an oil baron whose reckless drilling in the Arctic sets off an environmental calamity. Does all of the makeup — which supposedly took six hours to apply in the early days of Digger’s production — add anything to the story? That’s debatable. It certainly doesn’t make you forget you’re watching Tom Cruise at the center of this surreal film. But it is a less energetic manifestation of the same impulse behind Cruise clinging to the exterior of a plane or swinging from the Burj Khalifa: A self-sacrificial commitment to doing whatever it takes to entertain an audience.

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