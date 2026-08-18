Walt Disney World is already hosting Halloween parties. (Nothing says Halloween quite like mid-August temperatures and humidity in Orlando, Florida!) I just saw a commercial for school supplies on Staples. You know what that means: Fall is almost here.

But don’t start stocking up on pumpkin spice deodorant just yet. First, let’s start looking ahead to this year’s slate of fall movies. At first glance, it looks like it should be a good one. The final four months of 2026 will include horror, action, animation, Palme d’Or winners, family films, edgy dramas, Tom Cruise acting his guts out, and sequels to several of the most critically acclaimed movies of the last decade. And then it all leads to a single day when both of the year’s biggest blockbusters will open in multiplexes on the exact same day. (Theater employees of the nation: We are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. Good luck.)

Will this batch of films live up to the generally solid performance of this year’s summer movies? Will the box-office revival we’ve seen all year long, thanks to major hits like Michael, Obsession, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day continue into the colder weather? We’ll just have to wait and see.

For now, though, here are 15 of ScreenCrush’s most anticipated, must-see movies of the fall. Start adding those release dates to your calendars (and those titles to your Letterboxd watchlists) right now.

Fall 2026 Preview: All the Movies You Have to See Here are the fall 2026 titles you need to add to your calendar.

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