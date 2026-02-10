Disney Fans Furious New Chief Creative Officer Plans to Prioritize AI in Movie Production

Disney fans are outraged (though perhaps not too surprised) the company’s new chief creative officer, Dana Walden, plans to prioritize incorporating AI in the company’s films.

In an interview with Disney board chairman James Gorman published by Variety last week, it was revealed that the company’s new chief creative officer will be tasked with prioritizing the use of AI in Disney’s movies moving forward.

“I will let Dana speak for herself when she gets settled in the job, it’s probably only fair. But obviously how AI is incorporated into movie production, how to continue to generate the kinds of margins that others in the industry have across streaming [with DIsney+],” Gorman shared when asked about Walden’s new role working under incoming CEO Josh D’Amaro.

Meanwhile, Gorman shared he also expects D’Amaro to pursue “opportunities” such as the “transformation that AI is having across the industry,” indicating artificial intelligence as a major priority for Disney.

However, in a recent interview, D’Amaro noted that while he is eager to embrace AI, he has no plans to fully replace the human element behind Disney’s beloved art, sharing, “The reason this company is so special is because of how creative we are, and the human beings that are generating that creativity. In my mind, that never gets replaced.”

But D’Amaro’s perspective regarding AI’s place amid the intersection of business and art at Disney is precisely why he was chosen to succeed outgoing CEO Bob Iger.

“...One of the reasons Josh was chosen for this position is [that] I’ve observed him over the years that we’ve worked together as someone that views technology as an opportunity and not a threat. And I believe that is critical because when you look at the history of human beings, no generation of human beings has ever been able to stand in the way of technological advances. It happens,” Iger explained in the same interview.

Disney fans haven’t taken the news well, with many turning to social media to vent and decry the use of AI in the creation of the company’s films. Some are calling to boycott any AI-generated films, while others are worried AI will remove the “magic” that has always made Disney to special. See their reactions, below.

Some social media posts below may contain mildly strong language.

