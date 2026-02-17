Miley Cyrus Will Appear in a ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary Special

Somehow, Hannah Montana is 20 years old. The show itself is older than the title character by many years.

While I go lie down and contemplate my fleeting mortality, here is a fun bit of news: To celebrate this momentous and slightly horrifying anniversary, Disney is going to stream a Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special. And series star, Miley Cyrus, is confirmed to appear.

According to a press release, “the special will be filmed in front of a live studio audience and will feature an exclusive, in-depth interview with Miley Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper. The conversation will offer an intimate look at the creation of one of pop culture’s most iconic characters and the lasting impact the show and character have had on fans around the world. With heartfelt nostalgia and fresh perspective, Cyrus will revisit the moments, music and memories that defined an era. Viewers will be treated to never-before-seen archival footage, while some of the most memorable sets from “Hannah Montana” are brought back to life — including the Stewart family living room and the legendary Hannah Montana closet.”

Disney announced the special with a brief teaser video...

Hannah Montana aired on the Disney Channel starting in March of 2006. The show starred Cyrus as Miley Stewart, a teenager who is secretly also a world famous pop star named Hannah Montana. The show aired for four seasons and 100 episodes, launching Cyrus’ career as a TV and pop star.

The show also spawned a concert film, Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert, and a fictional feature film, Hannah Montana: The Movie, which opened in theaters in 2009. The final episode aired in January of 2011.

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special airs on Disney+ on March 24.