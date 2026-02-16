What is Hulu?

To most people, it is Disney’s other streaming service, the one that houses the content that falls outside their flagship brands like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. It’s also home to a lot of the company’s acquisitions from their merger with 20th Century Fox a few years ago.

But that’s not what I mean. I mean, like, what literally is a hulu? What does that word mean? Why call a streaming service that? According to Wikipedia (which is famously never wrong), the name was chosen by the company’s CEO because it is the Mandarin word for “gourd.” When they began the company, the CEO claimed, they thought “‘what a great name that is.’ And it had this great sort of symbolism of the holder of precious things, which is the holder of premium content.” And thus ... Hulu.

Very well. I’m not sure people, even longtime subscribers of Hulu here the word and think “Ah yes ... the holder of premium content! I shall watch some premium content tonight!” But nonetheless, the service does have a fair share of solid films, especially because Disney+ continues to keep most of its library that’s not suitable for children there. (There are exceptions; the R-rated Deadpool is a Disney+ title.)

So what’s the best stuff on there? Below, ScreenCrush has picked 15 of Hulu’s most outstanding titles. And remember: If you subscribe to Disney+ as well as Hulu, you can watch any of these films on Disney+ as well as long as your accounts are linked. By gourd, it’s an incredible system.

The Best Movies on Hulu Every Film Lover Should Watch

READ MORE: The 20 Best Disney Villains Ever