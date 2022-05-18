Disney Reveals First Look at ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

We haven't heard much since about 2020, but finally, we got a first look at the Enchanted sequel. Amy Adams will reprise her role as Giselle, while Maya Rudolph is debuting in the series as a new villain. Everything was finally unveiled during a recent Disney+ upfronts panel, and fans were not disappointed. You can see the first image from the film, titled Disenchanted, above.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Ten years after her happily ever after, Giselle (Adams), Robert (Dempsey), and Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) move to a new house in the suburb of Monroeville. The community is overseen by Malvina Monroe (Rudolph), who has nefarious intentions for the family. When problems arise, Giselle wishes that their lives were the perfect fairy tale. The spell backfires, with Giselle rushing to save her family and her homeland of the kingdom of Andalasia before the clock strikes midnight."

It's pretty difficult to imagine Maya Rudolph playing an antagonist, but at the same time, she definitely has the chops for it. Ever since SNL, she’s really begun to find a niche for herself in film, and she’s always welcome in anything she pops up in.

A big part of the original Enchanted was its musical numbers, and for that reason, the same composer, Alan Menken, will be returning to craft the soundtrack to the sequel. The director of Rock Of Ages and Bedtime Stories, Adam Shankman, will also be taking a seat in the director’s chair for this entry. ’s part of the reason he won’t have a hand in Hocus Pocus 2, another sequel to a Disney classic.

There’s been a bit of a troubled history for the sequel for whatever reason. Initially, the plan was to get the film out as soon as possible. This was apparently due to problems with script ideas that were eventually thrown out. On Disney Investor Day in 2020, we first heard the news of a sequel. Disenchanted will be available to stream starting Thanksgiving of this year on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.