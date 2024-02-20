Everything New on Disney+ in March 2024
March on Disney+ really runs the gamut. If you want your Marvel super heroes, you get the premiere of X-Men ’97, a sequel series to the beloved X-Men cartoon show from the 1990s that helped build interest in and out of Hollywood for the first live-action X-Men movie. And at the other end of the spectrum you’ve also got the streaming premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. What a double feature those two would make together.
There’s also more episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and the Disney+ premiere of Morbius. Yes, all this and it’s Morbin’ time in March. What a month to stream.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in March 2024:
Friday, March 1
New Library Titles
- Morbius
Tuesday, March 5
New to Disney+
Queens - All Episodes Streaming
Wednesday, March 6
New Library Titles
- Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
- Life Below Zero (S7, 10 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 305 "The Return"
Friday, March 8
New Library Titles
- Cinderella (2015)
Saturday, March 9
Livestreaming on Disney+
NHL Big City Greens Classic - Livestream at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET
Wednesday, March 13
New Library Titles
- Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 306 "Infiltration,” Episode 307 "Extraction”
Friday, March 15
New to Disney+
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) - Premiere
Tuesday, March 19
New to Disney+
Photographer - All Episodes Streaming
Wednesday, March 20
New Library Titles
- Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)
- Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
X-Men '97 - Premiere
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 308 “Bad Territory”
Wednesday, March 27
New Library Titles
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)
- Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
X-Men '97 - New Episode
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 309, “The Harbinger”
Friday, March 29
Disney+ Original
Madu - Premiere
Renegade Nell - All Episodes Streaming
