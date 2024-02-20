Everything New on Disney+ in March 2024

Everything New on Disney+ in March 2024

Marvel

March on Disney+ really runs the gamut. If you want your Marvel super heroes, you get the premiere of X-Men ’97, a sequel series to the beloved X-Men cartoon show from the 1990s that helped build interest in and out of Hollywood for the first live-action X-Men movie. And at the other end of the spectrum you’ve also got the streaming premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras TourWhat a double feature those two would make together.

There’s also more episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and the Disney+ premiere of MorbiusYes, all this and it’s Morbin’ time in March. What a month to stream.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in March 2024:

Sony
Friday, March 1

New Library Titles
- Morbius

Tuesday, March 5

New to Disney+

Queens - All Episodes Streaming

Wednesday, March 6

New Library Titles
- Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
- Life Below Zero (S7, 10 episodes)

Lucasfilm Ltd.
READ MORE: The Most Underrated Disney Movies of the Last 25 Years

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 305 "The Return"

Friday, March 8

New Library Titles
- Cinderella (2015)

Saturday, March 9

Livestreaming on Disney+

NHL Big City Greens Classic - Livestream at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET

Wednesday, March 13

New Library Titles
- Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 306 "Infiltration,” Episode 307 "Extraction”

Getty Images
Friday, March 15

New to Disney+

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)  - Premiere

Tuesday, March 19

New to Disney+

Photographer - All Episodes Streaming

Wednesday, March 20

New Library Titles
- Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)
- Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes)

Marvel Animation
Disney+ Originals

X-Men '97 - Premiere
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 308 “Bad Territory”

Wednesday, March 27

New Library Titles
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)
- Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)

Marvel Animation
Disney+ Originals

X-Men '97 - New Episode
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 309, “The Harbinger”

Friday, March 29

Disney+ Original

Madu - Premiere
Renegade Nell - All Episodes Streaming

