“All of this is new to me… New faces… New worlds… New times,” narrates Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor (and the first woman Doctor!), who is set to make her TV debut in Doctor Who’s upcoming 11th season. A short new trailer debuted at Comic-Con today, giving us a sneak peek at Whittaker’s Doctor in action – and she’s got multiple Companions!

A new Doctor means a new Companion, but Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor isn’t your average Time Lord — she’s also not very familiar with our world, and seems to have forgotten quite a bit in her transformation from Peter Capaldi’s 12th Doctor to this new 13th iteration. As such, she’s getting a few friends — or “best friends,” rather — to help her during her timey-wimey space travels: Graham O’Brien (Bradley Walsh), Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill), and Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole).

The latest trailer isn’t very long, but it does offer our best look yet at Whittaker’s 13th Doctor and the forthcoming season of the long-running, beloved sci-fi series. Little else is known about Season 11, which debuts this October on BBC One and BBC America, however!