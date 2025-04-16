Everything New on Disney+ in May 2025

May means May the 4th which always means new Star Wars stuff on Disney+. This year that includes a new anthology series called Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, about some of the less savory members of the galaxy far, far away. There are also some new specials about Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, including one on its great Rise of the Resistance attraction.

But I’m burying the lede here; the main new Star Wars addition is the remainder of Andor Season 2 (which is also the remainder of the series; these episode conclude the prequel).

If Star Wars isn’t your thing, there are new episodes of Doctor Who. And if you really dislike science-fiction, well, there’s the 100th episode of Big City Greens. Hopefully that does something for you.

Here’s the full lineup for May 2025 on Disney+...

Thursday, May 1

- Rise Up, Sing Out (Shorts) (S2, 7 episodes)

New to Disney+

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Friday, May 2

- Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (S1, 6 episodes)

Disney+ Disney+ loading...

Saturday, May 3

New to Disney+

Doctor Who (Season 2) - Episode 4

Sunday, May 4

Disney+ Original

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New to Disney+

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland Resort - Premiere

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland Resort - Premiere

Tuesday, May 6

Disney+ Original

Andor (Season 2) - Three New Episodes at 6pm PT

Wednesday, May 7

- Broken Karaoke (S3, 2 episodes)

- Firebuds (S2, 2 episodes)

- Hamster & Gretel (S2, 12 episodes)

New to Disney+

Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode) - 100th Episode

Friday, May 9

- History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (S1, 8 episodes)

- The Toys That Built America (S3, 12 episodes)

- The UnXplained (S7, 6 episodes)

- WWE Rivals (S2, 10 episodes)

- WWE Rivals (S4, 6 episodes)

Saturday, May 10

New to Disney+

Doctor Who (Season 2) - Episode 5

ANDOR SEASON 2 Lucasfilm loading...

Tuesday, May 13

Disney+ Original

Andor (Season 2) - Season Finale at 6pm PT

Saturday, May 17

New to Disney+

Doctor Who (Season 2) - Episode 6

Monday, May 19

New to Disney+

Tucci in Italy - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Tuesday, May 20

New to Disney+

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel - Premiere, New Short-Form Series

Saturday, May 24

New to Disney+

Doctor Who (Season 2) - Episode 7

Disney Disney loading...

Wednesday, May 28

- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)

- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)

Saturday, May 31

- How Not to Draw (S3, 4 episodes)

New to Disney+

Doctor Who (Season 2) - Season Finale at 11am PT

Sign up for Disney+ here.