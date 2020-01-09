Dog-Friendly Screenings of ‘Cats’ Are Now A Thing

Select theaters in the UK have started offering “dog-friendly” screenings of Tom Hooper's ill-fated movie adaptation of the musical Cats. When the movie came out, a critic suggested that “Cats is the worst thing to happen to cats since dogs.” The quote has since gone viral, even relayed by Ricky Gervais during his opening monologue at this year's Golden Globes. Two UK movie theaters picked up on the trend, and are using it in an attempt to generate a crowd, because Universal Pictures has all but abandoned its Jellicle kitties. The first ever dog-friendly Cats screenings took place on December 22, 2019 at Bromley's Picturehouse Cinema in London and the Little Theatre Picturehouse Cinema in Bath.

Since then, a Twitter user noticed that another dog-friendly screening of Cats has popped up in 2020, this time at the Fulham Road Picturehouse:

According to Fulham Road Picturehouse's official Facebook event, your canine companion will be issued with a fleece blanket to cover his or her seat. The theater provides the dogs with bowls of water during the movie, and the lighting and sound levels is adjusted to accommodate their eyes and ears.

While Cats has had one of the most unfortunate releases imaginable, all hope might not be lost for it yet. There's a fine feline chance that it could become a cult classic in the vein of The Room and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, living on forever in the form of boisterous midnight screenings and special events. Cats has officially gone to the dogs.