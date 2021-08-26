A new sizzle reel for Jurassic World: Dominion was unveiled at CinemaCon earlier this week, teasing what’s to come for the final installment in the iconic Jurassic Park franchise. In the clip, director Colin Trevorrow reveals the central question that the movie will answer. And if you’re a human with tasty flesh, you might not find the answer very appealing.

“This movie asks a single question: If dinosaurs lived amongst us, would you be safe? And the answer is no,” states Trevorrow in the new teaser footage (via The Hollywood Reporter). While this may come across to some as a no-brainer response, it really does give a sense of finality to Jurassic World: Dominion.

Based on Michael Crichton’s novel of the same name, the 1993 film Jurassic Park explores the possibility of a world in which dinosaurs and humans co-habit the same terrain. The experiment, of course, ends up in ruin, but that doesn’t stop humans from trying again (and again and again). Now, it seems the dinosaurs have reached a breaking point, and there’s no turning back. At the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Dr. Ian Malcom (Jeff Goldblum) declares the beginning of a neo-Jurassic age as dinos roam the wilderness and outer urban areas. But according to Trevorrow’s comment, we already know it won’t end well.

Trevorrow also goes on to say that Jurassic World: Dominion will be a “...a celebration of the franchise. It concludes a story that Stephen Spielberg started in 1993.” This is evident by the return of original franchise cast members Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Goldblum as Dr. Malcom.

Jurassic World: Dominion arrives in theaters on June 10, 2022.

