‘Fast & Furious 10’ Sets Release Date

The long-standing Fast & Furious franchise is almost coming to a halt, but not for a couple more years. The series’ tenth movie, currently titled Fast & Furious 10, will be the penultimate installment before the eleventh film wraps up the franchise altogether. Two months after the release of F9, Universal Pictures has announced that Fast & Furious 10 will arrive in theaters in April of 2023.

“Just wait for 10,” franchise star Vin Diesel teased on EW’s BINGE: The Fast Saga. “Let's just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can’t cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come.” Fast & Furious 10 and 11 will both be shot back-to-back, as confirmed by director Justin Lin back in June.

We can expect to see Diesel return for the last two installments, alongside other constants Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, and Sung Kang. However, it’s unclear whether or not John Cena — who joined the series late in the game as Jakob Toretto — will come back. He told Entertainment Weekly ahead of F9 that he wasn’t allowing himself to think about his character’s future. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson has vowed not to return for the last two movies on account of his off-screen tension with Diesel. However, that could change in the coming months if Johnson and Diesel patch things up for the sake of the Fast & Furious fanbase.

According to Diesel, filming on the new Fast & Furious installment begins in January of 2022. As of now, Fast & Furious 10 brakes into theaters on April 7, 2023.