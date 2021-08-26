The follow-up to 2019’s Downton Abbey has revealed its official title. The sequel film, which comes from Focus Features and Carnival Films, arrives next March. Directed by Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn), the movie will star the same principal cast as the first film, with a couple of additions. The name of the upcoming sequel is Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Along with the original ensemble cast, which includes Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, and Michelle Cassidy, the new installment will feature Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West. The plot of the first movie continued where the PBS series left off. Downton Abbey followed a Royal visit from the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England, concluding with an extravagant ball.

Focus

Downton Abbey creator and Academy Award winner Julian Fellowes penned the screenplay, and will also produce alongside Gareth Nearme and Liz Trubridge. According to Deadline, a teaser clip for the movie was unveiled at CinemaCon earlier this week. Reportedly, the footage “reunites us with the Crawley family and the Downton staff as preparations for an overseas journey are underway.” It’s still unknown when the teaser will be made available to the public.

Running on PBS from 2010 to 2015, Downton Abbey garnered several awards and accolades during its run, including a Golden Globe for Best Miniseries or Television Film and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Miniseries or Movie.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 18, 2022.