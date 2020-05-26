Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night In Soho’ Announces New Release Date

Edgar Wright’s upcoming psychological thriller Last Night In Soho is the latest film to be pushed back due to the coronavirus. According to Focus Features’ official statement, the movie was supposed to be released on September 25. But outside forces have caused Last Night In Soho to be rescheduled to April 21, 2021. The news was shared by Wright himself via Twitter:

Set in London, Last Night In Soho stars Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma), Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Jo Jo Rabbit), and Matt Smith (The Crown). Wright co-wrote the script with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, known for her work on Penny Dreadful. Nira Park produced the film.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen a few different movies head to VOD months earlier than usual. Trolls World Tour decided to jump off the theatrical release ship entirely and premiere on VOD. However, many filmmakers are holding out for the day when their movies can be shown in theaters, the way they were intended to be viewed. Plus, movie theaters rely on high-profile releases to stay in business. This is why so many movies, including the upcoming James Bond installment No Time to Die, have pushed their premieres to the fall. But with Last Night In Soho, it seems as if the delays are beyond that. Filming for the picture wrapped in August of 2019, but we haven’t seen a trailer yet.