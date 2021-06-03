Focus Features has released the first trailer for Roadrunner, a film about chef and travel host Anthony Bourdain. Directed by Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), the film explores the life and times of the late Bourdain, a one-time anonymous chef who became a cultural icon.

This month marks the three-year anniversary of Bordain’s death by suicide, which occurred in his hotel room in Kaysersberg near Colmar. That makes the new trailer all the more meaningful, as it gives us a close-up look at Bourdain’s complicated relationship with the world around him. Check out the full preview below:

The culinary expert and TV personality was best known for hosting Food Network’s A Cook’s Tour, Travel Channel’s No Reservations, and CNN’s Parts Unknown. He also found success with the best-selling 2000 book, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. His unique perspective and inherent coolness eventually made him a household name.

The official synopsis from Focus Features reads: “It’s not where you go. It’s what you leave behind... Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, this unflinching look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.”

Roadrunner will debut nationwide in theaters on July 16.

Gallery — Our Favorite Reality Shows on Netflix: