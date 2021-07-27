Oscar Isaac Seeks Revenge In ‘The Card Counter’ Trailer

Oscar Isaac stars as a card-counting enigma in the trailer for Paul Schrader’s latest thriller The Card Counter. The new movie from Focus Features has a high-profile cast of players including Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe. Set for a theatrical release later this fall, The Card Counter promises a tightly-wound revenge plot that sees Isaac tackling the role of a tortured male protagonist.

Check out the action-packed preview below:

From the looks of the trailer, The Card Counter is steeped in Schrader’s distinct style. Known for writing the screenplays for Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Last Temptation of Christ, Schrader brings the same complexity to Isaac’s conflicted role of William. Schrader’s first Oscar nomination came in 2018, when his drama First Reformed was up for the title of Best Original Screenplay.

Here’s the film’s synopsis, per Focus Features' official press release: “Redemption is the long game in Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter. Told with Schrader’s trademark cinematic intensity, the revenge thriller tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions, and features riveting performances from stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe.”

The Card Counter will have its premiere at the Venice Film Festival this September, where it will compete for prizes including the event’s top award, the Golden Lion. Following its initial debut, the highly anticipated film will arrive in theaters on September 10.