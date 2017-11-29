One of the most compelling actors from Mindhunter, a series that basically doubles as a seminar on how to be compelling, is Cameron Britton. The actor inhabited the role of real-life serial killer Edmund Kemper in the first season of David Fincher’s stellar Netflix series, transforming a brutal murderer into a fascinating and eerily charming guy. And now Britton will bring those considerable talents to another realm that Fincher knows quite well: The upcoming sequel to his remake of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

Variety reports that Britton has landed a key role in The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Sony’s forthcoming follow-up to Fincher’s remake of the first film in the hit Swedish crime thriller trilogy. Based on the acclaimed crime novels by Stieg Larsson, the Millennium trilogy centers on Lisbeth Salander, a brilliant, socially inept hacker with a proclivity for tattoos and piercings. Noomi Rapace played Lisbeth in the Swedish films, with Rooney Mara taking over the role in Fincher’s version.

Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe) is directing The Girl in the Spider’s Web from a screenplay by Steven Knight. The sequel is based on the fourth film in the series, which was written by Swedish author and crime journalist David Langercrantz following Larsson’s death. (He’s also written a fifth book, The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye.)

Claire Foy (The Crown) is playing Lisbeth in the new sequel, which also stars Blade Runner 2049 breakout Sylvia Hoeks as her twin sister. Claes Bang, the handsome leading man from The Square, was recently cast as the villain. For those hoping for another sinister turn from Britton, it seems that may not be the case this time around: Per Variety, the actor is set to play a computer expert who occasionally helps Lisbeth.