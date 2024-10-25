An ‘Alien: Romulus’ Sequel in the Works

A follow-up to Alien: Romulus is in development at 20th Century Studios.

The sci-fi-horror — which starred Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson — terrified audiences when it hit theaters in August and now the studio’s boss Steve Asbell has revealed that the company are trying to get the two actors and director Fede Alvarez back for another movie.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “We’re working on a sequel idea now. We haven’t quite closed our deal with Fede, but we are going to, and he has an idea that we’re working on.

He added...

The two survivors, Rain and Andy, played by Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, were real highlights of the film. And so I always think of it like, ‘Wow, where do people want to see them go next?’ ... We know there’s going to be aliens. We know there’s going to be great horror set pieces. But I fell in love with both of them and I want to see what their story is.

The Alien franchise has also crossed over with the Predator series, with the two terrifying creatures coming to blows in 2004’s Alien vs. Predator and its 2007 sequel Requiem.

While Asbell teased there would “probably” be another cross-over between the two series, the studio boss admitted 20th Century are yet to green light such a project.

He explained: “It wouldn’t be in the way you think. That’s the thing. Not in the way that it will just be called Alien vs. Predator or anything like the original movies.

“If we do this, they’ll be organically created out of these two franchises that we’ve continued with characters that we fall in love with and those characters will combine ... perhaps. But we haven’t gotten to that point. And we’re not just going to bang it out.”

As well as this possible crossover, Disney — which is the parent company of 20th Century — recently revealed they were working on the sequel Predator: Badlands for a 2025 release, with Elle Fanning set to star and Prey director Dan Trachtenberg confirmed to return to the franchise.

However, Asbell also revealed the studio was working on a second Predator flick that will also see Trachtenberg behind the camera.

The executive said: “We’ve actually done two of them. Two are coming out next year. One I can’t talk about yet, but the other one is the live-action Predator film with Elle Fanning that just wrapped in New Zealand. That’ll be out theatrically sometime next year.”

He added: “There’s a second Predator movie that we have different plans for. Dan has actually directed both.”

