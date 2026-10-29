The whole collectible (and/or outlandish) popcorn bucket trend in movie theaters all started with the sandworm bucket for Dune: Part Two. The mad scientists who create these things stuck a gaping sandworm maw on top of a popcorn bucket and created a viral sensation.

Just about every blockbuster in its wake for the last two years has tried to top it. So you knew that Dune: Part Three would have to go very hard to compete with franchise precedent. How do you outdo a giant tub of popcorn with a spiny alien orifice on top?

How about two spiny alien orifices?

As just revealed on the film’s official social media channels, there will be a Dune: Part Three popcorn bucket with two sandworms (his and hers!) on the lid. AMC Theatres also has an option that appears to be battery-powered, with only one sandworm plus a working copy of the gadget that pounds on the sands of Arrakis to summon the sandworms.

READ MORE: The Wildest Movie Theater Popcorn Buckets Ever

Not to be outdone, Regal Cinemas will have their own proprietary popcorn bucket for the film as well. Theirs is shaped like a Spacing Guild Navigator. If shoving your arm into a sandworm does not sound appealing, well, this is an alternate option.

Dune: Part Three opens in theaters on December 18, the same day as the fall’s other biggest blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday. Which means the gauntlet has officially been thrown down here. The ball is now in your court, Marvel. You’ve got to give the people what they want, Kevin Feige. Can you make a popcorn bucket with three weird orifices on it???