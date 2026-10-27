‘Dune’ Prepares For an Epic Finale With Final ‘Part Three’ Trailer

In just a few short years, Dune has gone from unfilmable to one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood. Warner Bros. didn’t even green light the second half of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel until the first movie came out and did well enough in theaters (during Covid, no less) to justify it. But then Dune: Part Two was a big enough hit to get Villeneuve back on board to make Dune: Part Three, which is now just about six weeks away.

The later Dune novels by Herbert get pretty wild (as if riding giant sandworms while high on spice isn’t wild enough) but based on this and all the trailers, Dune: Part Three is basically a continuation of the arc that Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides began in the first film. He became the Emperor of the Universe — and now, 19 years later, he’s essentially an evil dictator. Can anyone stop him?

It appears Zendaya’s Chani is going to try. Watch the final Dune: Part Three trailer below:

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There’s a new final poster for the film as well:

Warner Bros Warner Bros

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Dune: Part Three is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium. Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery. As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most

Dune: Part Three is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18. And Avengers: Doomsday is still scheduled to debut that day as well, setting up one of the busiest weekends in movie theaters in recent memory.

Here are a whole bunch of new stills from the film as well:

New Dune: Part Three Images The latest batch of photos from Dune: Part Three. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film will open in theaters on December 18.