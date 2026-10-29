‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Unveils a Multiverse of Posters and Theater Merchandise

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Unveils a Multiverse of Posters and Theater Merchandise

Marvel

Dunesday is almost upon us.

Hours after Dune: Part Three unveiled a hideous popcorn bucket with not one but two sandworm hand holes in it, Avengers: Doomsday responded with a slew of its own in-theater merch and new movie posters. Again, both of these films are opening on the same day, Barbenheimer-style. So they will be going tit for tat from now until the middle of December.

First, let’s run through the film’s new posters. This one is for the ultra-widescreen ScreenX format:

Marvel
Marvel

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Here is the poster for 4DX, where your seat moves with the film like you’re in a simulator ride...

Marvel
Marvel

Dolby Cinema! Or as its known to Spinal Tap, Dubly Cinema. The sound’s great, the seats are comfy, and Doctor Doom has a big glowing hand...

Marvel
Marvel

Finally, here is the “Fandango exclusive” poster. Fandango’s getting their own posters now? I guess so.

Marvel
Marvel

In terms of the popcorn buckets and collectible cups, Doomsday doesn’t have anything as outrageous or disgusting as a popcorn bucket topped with multiple sandworms. At AMC, you can eat out of the head of a Sentinel, or out of the back of Robert Downey Jr. (Whomst among us has never wanted to eat popcorn out of RDJr’s spine??)

The Doom has light-up eyes, by the way. Over at Regal, they have an exclusive Doctor Doom throne.

Meanwhile Cinemark has that same LED Doctor Doom bucket, plus an LED light-up cup. (Better not light that thing up next to me in the theater, I do not need that kind of extra distraction.)

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters (and ScreenX and Dolby and 4DX and so on and so forth) on December 18, opposite Dune: Part Three. Even if I’m going to see Doomsday, I’m gonna want that deranged Dune popcorn bucket. But that’s just me...

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Filed Under: AMC Theatres, Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel, Regal Cinemas
Categories: Movie News

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