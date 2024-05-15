h goes from film franchise to full-fledged universe with the addition of a TV series this fall.

Titled Dune: Prophecy, the show is set thousands of years before the events of Frank Herbert’s Dune novel (and its recent two-part film adaptation by Denis Villeneuve), and follows the Bene Gesserit sisterhood in the early stages of their plan to bring about the prophecy that we see play out in the book and the movies.

The series’ cast includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Alison Schapker is Dune: Prophecy’s showrunner; Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series. Other notable names amongst the series’ creative team include Jon Spaihts (who co-wrote the two Dune films) and Frank Herbert’s son Brian Herbert, who has continued the Dune universe since his father’s death in an ongoing series of books.

Watch the first teaser for the series below:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel “Sisterhood of Dune,” written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Dune: Prophecy premieres on Max in the fall of 2024.

