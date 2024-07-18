‘Dune: Prophecy’ Series Sets Premiere Date With New Trailer

While we still wait to find out whether the recent Dune film franchise will get a third movie, we at least have a TV show to look forward.

The show, Dune: Prophecy, is a prequel set thousands of years before the events of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Dune: Part Two (both adapted from the original Frank Herbert Dune novel.) It follows the rise of the Bene Gesserit, the religious sisterhood who in the Dune films advise the emperor of the universe, and are responsible for pushing the universe in the direction it perceives as most advantageous to the future of humanity (at least as they see it).

Because it is set so long before the Dune movies, it doesn’t feature any of the characters from the films (or the original book) but it is firmly set in that fictional universe, with members not only of the Bene Gesserit, but also of House Harkonnen, the family that seeks to destroy noble House Atreides in Dune.

Watch the trailer below:

READ MORE: Denis Villeneuve on Dune: Part Two and the Franchise’s Future

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel SISTERHOOD OF DUNE, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Dune: Propecy is set to premiere in November on HBO and Max. (No specific date in November was given in today’s announcement, so I guess just block off the entire month for now.)

Get our free mobile app