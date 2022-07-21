The last time someone tried to turn Dungeons & Dragons into a movie, the year was 2000. Although the film did get a theatrical release, that was a relatively small affair, with a cast headlined by Justin Whalin, along with Marlon Wayans, Jeremy Irons, Thora Birch, and Bruce Payne.

A lot has changed since then. And not just in the world of movies. For one thing, when the last D&D movie came out, you couldn’t just watch the trailer on your cell phone. The latest film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, is a bit more of a blockbuster. It stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant, and it was directed and co-written by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who previously directed the excellent Game Night and also worked on the scripts for Spider-Man: Homecoming and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2.

Pine’s character assembles a team of thieves (each with different abilities, just like a classic game of D&D) to participate in some kind of fantastical heist. Check out the first trailer below:

For sake of comparison here’s the trailer to 2000’s Dungeons & Dragons:

The old one doesn’t look horrible, at least for its time. And the costumes and production design are impressive. Jeremy Lyons’ bad guy is on a whole other level in that one too. Hopefully someone in the new film gets to scream “LET THEIR BLOOD RAIN FROM THE SKYYYYYYY!" in Honor Among Thieves.

Here is the new film’s official synopsis:

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is scheduled to open in theaters on March 3, 2023.