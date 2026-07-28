It’s been three years since Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hit theaters, but there’s been little movement on a sequel, even though a script for one exists.

“We actually wrote a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons. We were hired to write it,” Jonathan Goldstein, who co-wrote and co-directed the 2023 film alongside John Francis Daley, revealed at Comic-Con in San Diego this past weekend.

Unfortunately, Goldstein added he doubts the movie will ever get made — and it all boils down to money.

“I don’t know that it will see the light of day for a number of financial reasons. They’re expensive movies to make, but it’d be great fun to do it. We love that cast, and we think we wrote something that fans would like,” he explained.

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Released on March 19, 2023, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was met with an overwhelmingly positive reception from critics and fans alike. The fantasy action-adventure currently holds a 91 percent critical rating and 92 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics in particular praised the film for its snappy comedy, fun tone, and charming cast including Chris Pine, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, and more.

Unfortunately, the movie only managed to gross $208 million globally against a $150 million budget, making it a box office disappointment.

While a potential sequel script has been written, in 2023 Daley told Polygon that it was never the filmmakers’ intention “to make a franchise” when they worked on the first film.

Goldstein specified that if they did make a sequel, however, it would continue with the same characters fans met in Honor Among Thieves.

“The audience knows them, and you can jump into the plot more quickly. And obviously, we have great affection for both the actors and these roles that they play. But we'd want to introduce some new figures along the way,” he explained.

A few months later, Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures at the time, told Variety that a sequel wasn’t totally off the table so long as it could be made on a much smaller budget.

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