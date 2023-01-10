‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Gets Live-Action TV Series

This is not a fantasy: Dungeons & Dragons is getting a live-action TV show.

That’s the word out of Hollywood today. It is worth noting that at least for now, it seems that this TV series is totally distinct from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the big-budget D&D movie that is headed to theaters later this spring and stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page.

According to Variety, “no one from [Honor Among Thieves] is attached to the series at this time.” Instead, Rawson Marshall Thurber, the director of films like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and the Dwayne Johnson movies Central Intelligence, Skyscraper, and Red Notice will direct the pilot, which he also wrote. The show, which received an order for eight episodes, is intended for the Paramount+ streaming service. (Paramount is also releasing Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves later in 2023.)

With its enormous mythology and games that can stretch on for hours or days (along with D&D groups that remain together for years telling the same ongoing story), Dungeons & Dragons seems like ideal TV series fodder — maybe more so than a big-screen movie. (The only reason it makes more sense as a movie than a show is that the world of D&D is big and weird and full of strange creatures which require a huge budget to recreate onscreen.)

This won’t be the first Dungeons & Dragons TV series either. In 1983, the role-playing game inspired an animated series on CBS. The show lasted for three seasons, but only 27 episodes.

The Dungeons & Dragons movie is scheduled to open theaters on March 31.

