UPDATE: Emerald Fennell’s representatives told Deadline that there is “no truth” in Joe Eszterhas’ claim that she is negotiating to direct a new Basic Instinct. She is not involved in any way.” (Amazon told the trade Eszterhas’ statement was “categorically false.”)

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The previously-discussed modern reboot of Basic Instinct might have snagged a very interesting director.

Joe Eszterhas, the writer of the original film as well as this new version, told The Guardian that Saltburn and Wuthering Heights director Emerald Fennell is in negotiations to helm the modern Basic Instinct. It’s a choice Eszterhas says he’s very happy with.

“The producers are negotiating with a really interesting director – a Brit, Emerald Fennell – who did Promising Young Woman and Wuthering Heights,” Eszterhas said. “Her sensibility is exactly right. She’s someone who is not afraid of controversy and sexuality. So I’m thrilled by that. I hope it works out.”

Basic Instinct (1992)"/>TriStar Basic Instinct (1992)"/>TriStar loading...

READ MORE: Overlooked ’90s Movies That Should Have Been Bigger

Last summer, it was revealed that Amazon’s United Artists had signed a deal with Eszterhas for a “reboot” of Basic Instinct, the controversial and successful erotic thriller from 1992 starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone. Reports at the time claimed it was “the biggest spec script sale of the year so far,” and potentially worth up to $4 million if the film actually went into production.

The first film followed Douglas as a cop investigating a brutal murder, one whose obvious suspect is the character played by Stone, the victim’s girlfriend, and a novelist whose most recent book echoes many details about the killing. But more than the plot, the film became famous because of its edgy and frank depictions of sexuality. The massive publicity around the film and its sex scenes helped launch Stone to superstardom. A sequel starring Stone without Douglas followed in 2006 to far less attention and commercial success.

Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights has thus far grossed $83 million in the U.S. and more than $239 million worldwide — impressive numbers for a film of a very old British novel. It probably helped that it starred Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, and came to theaters on the heels of a marketing campaign that hyped the electric chemistry between the two.

Get our free mobile app