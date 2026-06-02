The Russo brothers revealed they are not currently working on any other future Avengers projects aside from Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Doomsday, out December 2026, and Secret Wars, scheduled for release in December 2027, are currently in post- and pre-production, respectively, but that’s all Joe and Anthony Russo have on the docket MCU-wise at the moment.

The End of An Era for Joe and Anthony Russo and the MCU

“When we did Endgame we were like, we’ve completed it. It was our fourth Marvel film, though. We had completed a story arc that we began in the Winter Soldier and for us it was very much intended to be an ending,” Anthony shared at the Reality TV Summit U.K. at SXSW in London on June 2.

“So, I will say this. The stories that we’re focused on now are complete. Doomsday and Secret Wars speak with one another as two films and they form a complete expression,” the director continued.

Meanwhile, Joe said the MCU is “back to phase zero” with Robert Downey Jr., who famously played Iron Man/Tony Stark in the franchise, as he suits up as villain Dr. Doom in the upcoming films.

“That serial shifting and changing and surprising you and then reinventing itself and then shifting and changing and then surprising you — that’s exciting and I think you’re going to see some shifting and changing [with Doomsday],” Joe explained, adding, “This is starting over from scratch. We want to make sure everybody feels like this isn’t leaning on anything from the past.”

READ MORE: How Endgame’s Ending Creates Dr. Doom

Still, the filmmakers aren’t ruling out future Marvel projects.

“Whether or not we all collaborate with Marvel beyond that is certainly a possibility, but right now, the vision, the narrative vision is just for Secret Wars,” Anthony clarified.

“Our relationship with Marvel has built over many years now and there’s been a very fruitful relationship. We’ve done some of our best work with Marvel. We really value the relationship and I think they really value what we have brought to the MCU,” he added.

Avengers: Doomsday releases in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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