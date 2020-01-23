Katey Sagal Will Star In ABC’s Erin Brockovich-Inspired ‘Rebel’

Katey Sagal is set to star in the Erin Brockovich-inspired drama Rebel, which was sent to the pilot stage by ABC this morning. Grey's Anatomy’s Krista Vernoff will serve as showrunner and co-producer alongside Brockovich herself. The show will tell the story of Annie “Rebel” Bello, a scrappy activist and legal advocate whose fiery passion for justice pushes her further than any law degree could. The pilot will also be backed by Davis Entertainment and Sony Pictures TV.

An Erin Brockovich series has been in the cards for ABC for some time now. Deadline reports that a separate project had been penned by a different writer last season, but that show never saw the light of day. When Vernoff stepped forward with her spin on Brockovich’s story, the concept was revived. Brockovich’s life and times were previously adapted for the big screen in Steven Soderbergh’s Erin Brockovich back in 2000. Julia Roberts’ depiction of the title character won her the Oscar for Best Actress that year.

Sagal had been gaining attention from ABC after her roles on Sons of Anarchy and Married... with Children. She starred in and co-produced an ABC comedy pilot called Nana, but the network eventually decided to pass on the series. Now, she has another star vehicle opportunity with Rebel. Other dramas to receive the green light for ABC’s pilot season include The Brides, thirtysomething(else), and Harlem’s Kitchen.