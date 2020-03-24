Every Easter Egg in ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 2

The second episode of Westworld Season 3 is called “The Winter Line,” a reference to a famous location in World War II. But it also relates to the stories unfolding in this episode and this season in multiple ways.

In this week’s Westworld Easter egg video, ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey breaks down what “The Winter Line” is all about, and how the stories in this episode mirror the ones in the season premiere last week. We also consider how Maeve’s storyline echoes an episode of Rick and Morty, how shifting aspect ratios reveal the layers of reality in the show, and talk about the great Game of Thrones homage and cameo from that show’s creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Plus: More secrets, more player piano references, a trip to Warworld, and how the Westworld parks are like video games brought to life.

Watch the full breakdown here:

If you liked this video about the Easter eggs in the second episode of Westworld, check out some of our other videos, including our Easter eggs from the first episode of the season, our recap of the first two seasons of Westworld, and our breakdown of the second season finale of Westworld. New episodes of Westworld premiere on HBO.