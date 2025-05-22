A theme park is only as good as its rides. The shows and parades can be colorful and entertaining; the theming can be immersive; the food can be delicious (and sometimes covered in eerily convincing fake maggots). If the rides aren’t thrilling, the park will not survive.

Thankfully, Universal’s newest Orlando theme park, Epic Universe, delivers in the ride department in a major way. Some seven years in development, the property is divided into five lands; four inspired by famous franchises (How to Train Your Dragon, Universal Monsters, Harry Potter, and Nintendo) and a central hub, Celestial Park, that connects them all via the “portals” that you enter to access them. All five contain at least one or two show-stopping centerpiece attractions.

Epic Universe opened on May 22, 2025 with 11 rides. (It also features two stage shows; a charming How to Train Your Dragon musical called The Untrainable Dragon, and a genuinely impressive magic and special effects show called Le Cirque Arcanus, inspired by Harry Potter prequel film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.) Every single ride in the park is fun; some are downright incredible, with groundbreaking technology and stunningly intricate design.

After trying every single attraction at the Epic Universe press preview, I assembled this list ranking all of the opening day rides in the park. The first couple are a hoot; the top three should not be missed under any circumstances.

Every Epic Universe Ride Ranked Here’s every opening day attraction at Universal’s Epic Universe, ranked in ascending order from the ones that are good to the ones that are instant classics.

READ MORE: 20 Beloved Universal Rides That No Longer Exist

Get our free mobile app