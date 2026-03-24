Are you ready for Harry Potter to take over the pop culture universe all over again?

I gotta be honest, I don’t think I’m ready. But that doesn’t matter; it’s happening anyway. HBO teased the imminent arrival of the first trailer for their new Harry Potter TV series with an image of the new Harry Potter, played by Dominic McLaughlin, in his full Quidditch uniform. (Kit? Would you call it a kit? Maybe it’s a kit.)

The caption for the image simply reads “Tomorrow” with a lightning bolt emoji, indicating that some sort of early teaser is on the way.

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In addition to McLaughlin as the new Harry, the show features Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The adult side of the new cast includes John Lithgow as Professor Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Snape, and Nick Frost as good old Hagrid the Hogwarts groundskeeper and beardo.

Each season of the new series, which is being overseen by Francesca Gardiner, will adapt one of J.K. Rowling’s Potter novels. The first season, which will run for eight episodes, adapts Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Fans are already anticipating the series, and particularly the comparisons that will inevitably be drawn to the Harry Potter movies, which had less room to work with than this show, and as a result often had to cut things out. The show has already revealed that some characters who were removed from the films will appear in the series.

Even with the first teaser for the show debuting this week, don’t expect to see the first episode just yet. It’s expected to debut on HBO and HBO Max some time in 2027.