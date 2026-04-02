Although HBO’s TV adaptation of Harry Potter is still more than six months away, the station is starting the hype train early for what is clearly one of their biggest television shows in years. This weekend, HBO Max will stream Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic, a special on the making of the series and the search for the new actors to replace the beloved cast of the Harry Potter movies.

(Spoiler alert: HBO chose Dominic McLaughlin to play Harry Potter.)

The trailer also shows behind-the-scenes footage from the set of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (as the show is called, based on the original English title of the first Potter novel), plus cast members like Janet McTeer (Professor McGonagall) and Paapa Essiedu (Professor Snape), and along with interviews with the cast and crew.

Here’s a trailer for the Finding Harry special.

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Here is the official synopsis for the new Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone series:

There is nothing special about Harry Potter - at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic will stream on HBO Max starting on April 5. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Christmas of 2026.

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