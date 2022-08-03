Everybody Still Hates Chris will appear on both Paramount+ and Comedy Central. This animated reboot of the popular sitcom has been in the works for a good while now. The show was initially announced back in March of 2021. Chris Rock will join the show to narrate and executive produce, while Sanjay Shah will write and executive produce the series. The series follows a young Chris Rock growing up in Brooklyn, dealing with issues like race, poverty, and universal coming-of-age woes.

Chris McCarthy, the President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios recently addressed the new programming they're working on, saying:

Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts, and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes smash series such as South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head.

George Cheeks, the president and CEO of CBS also spoke on the reboot series, saying:

A reimagining of this groundbreaking, critically acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussions at our Studio for a long time, It’s exciting to join forces with 3 Arts and the comedic genius of Chris Rock as he expands on his vision of the original show in this innovative new format.

Paramount+ does have a solid lineup of animated shows for adults. There’s South Park, Beavis And Butthead, Digman!, and Jodi. While only time will tell how respected the newer series will become in the future, the original run of Everybody Hates Chris was met with incredible fanfare. It's won a number of awards, and it was even nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy. As of now, there's no agreed-upon release date, but we'll keep you updated!

