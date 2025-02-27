10 Gene Hackman Movies to Watch on Streaming

It does not feel like an exaggeration in the slightest to call Gene Hackman one of the greatest movie stars of the 20th century. When he passed away at the age of 95, Hackman left behind an incredible body of work, some 35+ years of classics in every imaginable style and genre.

Not all of those movies are available to watch on streaming, including a few of his most famous roles — like his Oscar-winning turn at NYPD detective Popeye Doyle in The French Connection, or inspirational basketball coach Norman Dale in Hoosiers. (Both of those films are available for digital rental, or on physical media.) Still, if you’re looking to put together a Gene Hackman streaming film festival, you still have a lot of great options to choose from.

Below you’ll find ten Gene Hackman movies you can watch at home right now. They’re not all classics on the level of The French Connection or Hoosiers, but they’ll give you a very solid survey of his range as an actor. All ten titles are all available on a variety of streaming services, including Hulu, Prime Video, Paramount+, and Max.

This is a great place to start a deep dive into Hackman’s work, but that’s all it is; a starting point. The guy made a slew of great films that aren’t on here including Crimson Tide, The Birdcage, Postcards From the Edge, Mississippi Burning, No Way Out, Young Frankenstein, and so many more. Like I said, Hackman left behind an incredible body of work.

