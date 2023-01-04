‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: A Groovy Horror Classic Returns

The Evil Dead are about to rise again.

For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Evil Dead film. The previous installment, Evil Dead, was a reboot of the original franchise. The new film, Evil Dead Rise, moves the action from a cabin in the woods to an urban apartment building. The Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead that always starts up trouble in these films, is still on hand though. And after its contents are read yet again, the evil dead begin to rise. (Why people continue to read from this thing, I will never know. Just read another book! The Pelican Brief never animated a single corpse.)

While Bruce Campbell’s Ash isn’t present (at least not in the trailer), Campbell is an executive producer of the film, along with series creator Sam Raimi. (Lee Cronin, who previously made 2019’s The Hole in the Ground, directed the film, which is the fifth in the Evil Dead series.) Here’s the green-band trailer for Evil Dead Rises:

Warner Bros. also unveiled a much more violent red-band trailer, which contains a ton of additional scenes and a lot more gore. (It also includes another signature element of the franchise: A good old chainsaw.) You can watch it on YouTube by clicking the embed below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, “Evil Dead Rise” tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

Evil Dead Rise is scheduled to open in theaters on April 21.