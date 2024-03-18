All 8 Live-Action ‘Spider-Man’ Movies Are Returning to Theaters

Every single Sony live-action Spider-Man film — including the adventures of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland — are returning to movie theaters this spring.

That includes eight titles spanning 20 years of comic-book movie history. All of these Spider-Man movies are available on a variety of formats. You can get DVDs or Blu-rays, and they are all available for digital purchase or rental as well. Most of these movies are currently streaming on Disney+ as well. But this is a rarely opportunity to see this movies on a big screen. I have no clue when Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man movie was last released in theaters. It could be a decade plus. So if you want to see web-slinging in all its visual splendor, this might be too good of an opportunity to pass up.

The catch is each film will only return to theaters for a single day. So you will have to plan carefully if you’re going to catch them. Here is the full lineup of movies and dates:

Spider-Man: April 15

April 15 Spider-Man 2: April 22

April 22 Spider-Man 3: April 29

April 29 The Amazing Spider-Man: May 6

May 6 The Amazing Spider-Man 2: May 13

May 13 Spider-Man: Homecoming: May 20

May 20 Spider-Man: Far From Home: May 27

May 27 Spider-Man: No Way Home: June 3

With many of 2024’s bigger movies delayed or pushed back because of last year’s strikes, this gives theaters a little star power throughout the spring and into the early summer movie season. And for Spidey fans, this could be their last chance to see these movies this way for quite some time.

Tickets to these Spider-Man re-releases are already on sale. Go to Sony’s official Spider-Man website for full details.

