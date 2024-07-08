Brad Pitt Hits the Track in the ‘F1’ Trailer

I’ve heard F1 informally referred to by colleagues as the “Top Gun: Maverick of racing.” And now having watched the film’s first trailer that ... sounds right on the money.

For one thing, the two films share a director, Joseph Kosinski. For another, they share the same cinematographer, Claudio Miranda, and a similar approach to the visuals, which uses advanced cameras to put you in the vehicles’ cockpit and to make it look like the real actors — Brad Pitt primarily, in the case of F1 — are really performing the death-defying stunts.

See for yourself in the trailer below. The racing footage looks sensational.

In addition to Pitt, F1 stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem — here is the film’s official synopsis:

From Apple Original Films, “F1” stars Brad Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature is being shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

The official description also notes that the film was made “in collaboration with Formula 1® and the F1 community, including the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA, and race promoters.” It also claims the movie “is being shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.” Breathless marketing hype aside, the footage in that trailer kind of speaks for itself. If the whole movie looks that great, it really could be another Top Gun: Maverick.

F1 is scheduled to open in theaters on June 27, 2025.